Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

