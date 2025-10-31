Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of ($0.2020) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.66.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

