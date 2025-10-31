Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 22798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm had revenue of $244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,176. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hayward by 1.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

