Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 425 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $525.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.93. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

