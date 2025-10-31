Herbalife Ltd $HLF Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 15.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 2.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

HLF stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Herbalife Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

