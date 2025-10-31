Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $201.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 170.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $882,396.90. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

