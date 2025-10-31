Holley (HLLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $132.3610 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.67 million. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $36,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,754,834 shares in the company, valued at $70,365,213.42. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

