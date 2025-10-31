Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,201,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 147.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $14.50 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.89%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,135.82. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $76,068. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

