Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

