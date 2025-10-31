Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.9%

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

HBM opened at C$22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$24.75.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

