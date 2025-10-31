Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 198,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.