IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Financial
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other IGM Financial news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.