IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

TSE IGM opened at C$53.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.72. The stock has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$38.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IGM Financial news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.