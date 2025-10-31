IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.00.

TSE:IGM opened at C$53.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.72. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$38.89 and a 52-week high of C$56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.562 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

In related news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

