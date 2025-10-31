Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. Citizens Jmp upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

