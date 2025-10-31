ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $188.78 and last traded at $190.43, with a volume of 83814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.89.

The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

