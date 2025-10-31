Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $666.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

