JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

