Katamaran Capital LLP Has $10.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Katamaran Capital LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.9% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average of $215.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

