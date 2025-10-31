Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.64, but opened at $96.21. Kirby shares last traded at $103.0380, with a volume of 646,198 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

