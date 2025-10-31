KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.1428 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.