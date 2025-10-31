Koppers (KOP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KOP opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Koppers has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 374.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

