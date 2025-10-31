Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kraft Heinz traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.8780, with a volume of 3757130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

