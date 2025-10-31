Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $117.40 and last traded at $115.4790, with a volume of 450352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.73.

Get Logitech International alerts:

The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,380.11. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 12,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Trading Up 4.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.