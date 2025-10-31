Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.09.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$22.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

