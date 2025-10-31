Mainsail Asset Management LLC Buys 25 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,963,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $976,813,000 after acquiring an additional 361,519 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 18,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.60 and a 200 day moving average of $485.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

