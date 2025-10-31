Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 769.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

