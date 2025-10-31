MarketAxess (MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $212.5920 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.73. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $158.28 and a fifty-two week high of $292.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.