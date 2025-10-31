Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,284,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,711,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $740.41 and its 200-day moving average is $695.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

