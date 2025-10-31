Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,998 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $85,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 11.3%

META stock opened at $666.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

