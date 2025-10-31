MFA Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MFA Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

