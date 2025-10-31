MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.67, but opened at $25.66. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 82,975 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $130.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 480,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,564.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 201,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 193,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 719,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

