Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Abel Hall LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after buying an additional 90,533,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.93. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

