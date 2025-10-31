Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is First Financial Group Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $525.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

