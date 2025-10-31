Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 39.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

