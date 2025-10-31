Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day moving average is $485.93. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

