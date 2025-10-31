Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

