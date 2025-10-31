Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stake Lessened by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $525.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.93. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.