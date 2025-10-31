Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $304,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.9%

Microsoft stock opened at $525.76 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

