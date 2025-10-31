Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 222 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $507,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $666.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

