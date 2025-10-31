Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $114,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE JPM opened at $309.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.