Mirova US LLC Has $976.81 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,963,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.1% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $976,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.8% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 18,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $525.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

