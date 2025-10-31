Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.5% in the second quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 48,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average is $215.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

