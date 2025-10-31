Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,676,577 shares of company stock valued at $657,716,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

