Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,906 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,177,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 393,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,757.62 and a beta of 1.23. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2,200.00%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

