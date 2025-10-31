Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 3,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,910. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

