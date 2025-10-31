Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 349,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 327.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 152,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $310,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

