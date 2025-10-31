Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the first quarter worth $34,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 423,482 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 961.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 402,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 364,670 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Veris Residential by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 249,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 227,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

