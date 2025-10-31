Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. This represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $37,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,863.34. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $112,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

