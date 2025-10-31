Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in WisdomTree by 71.4% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 312.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in WisdomTree by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,036,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,382.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WT opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.13. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

