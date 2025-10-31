Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,405.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 438.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PEB opened at $10.69 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

